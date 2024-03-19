Bank of China, established in 1912, stands as one of the oldest and most influential banks in China. As a pivotal financial institution, it offers a wide array of services, including corporate and personal banking, investment banking, asset management, and insurance. The bank's extensive network and comprehensive financial solutions cater to both individual and corporate clients globally.

Under the leadership of CEO Liu Liange, Bank of China has maintained a strong commitment to innovation and customer service. With a significant presence in over 60 countries and regions, the bank continually strives to enhance its global footprint and establish itself as a trusted partner in international banking. Its robust financial offerings are designed to meet the diverse needs of a growing clientele, providing tailored solutions to support their financial goals.

Bank of China’s dedication to excellence and its strategic initiatives have been instrumental in driving its growth and success. The institution's solid foundation, built on over a century of banking experience, positions it as a leader in the financial sector, fostering economic development and contributing to the global economy. The bank’s mission is to deliver superior financial services while upholding the highest standards of integrity and corporate governance.