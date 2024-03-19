Bank of New York Mellon

BNY Mellon, established in 1869, is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. With a robust presence in more than 35 countries and over 56,000 employees worldwide, BNY Mellon offers a comprehensive suite of investment management and investment services that help institutions and individuals succeed in markets all over the world.

As a leader in the financial services industry, BNY Mellon provides innovative solutions to clients, combining investment management and investment services to meet the increasingly complex needs of the world's most sophisticated investors. Their services span a wide range of sectors including asset servicing, corporate trust, and treasury services, helping to ensure efficiency and transparency in financial operations.

Under the leadership of CEO Robin Vince, BNY Mellon continues to drive progress and deliver excellence in everything they do. Their commitment to innovation and exceptional client service has solidified their reputation as a trusted partner in the financial industry. BNY Mellon's goal is to empower its clients by providing the insights and tools needed to achieve their financial objectives and create a positive impact on the world.