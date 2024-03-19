Company Profile

Founded in 1899, Banorte has established itself as one of the leading financial institutions in Mexico. Headquartered in Monterrey, Banorte's extensive network and comprehensive suite of banking services cater to both individual and corporate clients. The organisation prides itself on offering a robust range of products including loans, mortgages, and insurance, ensuring that customers can manage their finances with ease and confidence.

Under the leadership of CEO Marcos Ramírez Miguel, Banorte continues to innovate and adapt to the ever-evolving financial landscape. With a workforce of 27,000 employees, the company is dedicated to delivering top-tier service and expertise across all its offerings. Banorte's commitment to digital banking solutions provides customers with convenient and secure access to their accounts and financial tools anytime, anywhere.

Banorte's diverse services extend beyond traditional banking, encompassing wealth management, corporate banking, and investment banking. By leveraging its rich history and forward-thinking approach, Banorte remains a trusted partner for its clients, striving to foster financial growth and stability across Mexico and beyond.