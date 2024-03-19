Company Profile

BBMG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. The company has grown to include 44,885 employees who are dedicated to helping clients build powerful brands and effective marketing strategies. With a focus on innovation and results, BBMG has established itself as a leader in the marketing industry.

Under the leadership of CEO Jiang Yingwu, BBMG offers a range of services including branding, marketing strategy, digital marketing, advertising, graphic design, public relations, content creation, social media management, and market research. The company's commitment to excellence has driven its success and continues to guide its mission to support businesses in achieving their goals.

BBMG is known for its client-centric approach, combining creativity with data-driven strategies to deliver impactful campaigns. The team's expertise spans various industries, allowing them to provide tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each client. BBMG's dedication to fostering strong client relationships and delivering measurable results has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner in marketing.