Company Profile

Founded in 1937, BCI has established itself as a cornerstone of the Chilean banking sector. With headquarters in Santiago, BCI serves a diverse clientele through its comprehensive range of financial services. The bank prioritises both personal and corporate banking, providing tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of each customer.

Under the leadership of CEO Eugenio Von Chrismar Carvajal, BCI continues to innovate within the financial services industry. The company employs 12,000 dedicated professionals who work collaboratively to deliver exceptional service. Their robust portfolio includes investment opportunities, wealth management, and insurance products, ensuring that clients have access to holistic financial support.

BCI's commitment to excellence is reflected in its impressive annual revenue of CLP 1200 billion. The bank's strategic initiatives and customer-focused approach have cemented its reputation as a reliable and forward-thinking financial institution. As BCI continues to grow, it remains dedicated to fostering financial stability and prosperity for its clients.