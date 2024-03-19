Company Profile

BEHL has carved a niche for itself in the energy sector since its inception in 1997. Based in Hong Kong, the company specialises in a diverse range of services from energy production and distribution to renewable energy solutions. Its strategic focus on sustainability and innovation has positioned it as a leader in the industry.

With a dedicated workforce of approximately 45,000 employees, BEHL ensures that each project is handled with precision and expertise. Under the guidance of the CEO Xiong Bin, the company has consistently delivered on its promise of quality and reliability. The emphasis on research and development has led to cutting-edge solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the market.

BEHL's commitment to excellence is reflected in its impressive annual revenue of HKD 172.7 billion. The company continues to expand its horizons by exploring new avenues in the energy sector, thus contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable future.