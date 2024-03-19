Profile Picture
Profile Picture

Beijing Enterprises

Beijing Enterprises Company Facts
HQ Location
Hong Kong, China
Employee Count
45,000
CEO
Xiong Bin
Revenue
HKD 172.7 billion
Company Profile

BEHL has carved a niche for itself in the energy sector since its inception in 1997. Based in Hong Kong, the company specialises in a diverse range of services from energy production and distribution to renewable energy solutions. Its strategic focus on sustainability and innovation has positioned it as a leader in the industry.

With a dedicated workforce of approximately 45,000 employees, BEHL ensures that each project is handled with precision and expertise. Under the guidance of the CEO Xiong Bin, the company has consistently delivered on its promise of quality and reliability. The emphasis on research and development has led to cutting-edge solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the market.

BEHL's commitment to excellence is reflected in its impressive annual revenue of HKD 172.7 billion. The company continues to expand its horizons by exploring new avenues in the energy sector, thus contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Keywords and Services
energy production
distribution
renewable energy solutions
sustainability
innovation
research and development
Follow on LinkedIn
Visit Partner Website
Latest

Digital Magazine

Read Now
Read the latest Digital Magazine today!