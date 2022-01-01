Bell Food Group

The Bell Food Group is Switzerland’s leading meat processor and manufacturer of convenience products. Founded in 1869, the group has grown to include the companies Bell, Eisberg, Hilcona and Hügli. With operations spread across 63 locations in 15 European countries, The Bell Food Group is one of the region’s most trusted purveyors of meat, poultry, charcuterie, seafood and ultra-fresh, fresh and non-perishable convenience products such as salads, sandwiches, ready-made meals, pasta, sauces and spices. Over 12,000 people work hard every day to prepare top-quality products enjoyed by millions of consumers.