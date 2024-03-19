Founded in 1885, BHP is a world-leading resources company with a rich history in the mining and petroleum industries. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, BHP has grown to become one of the top global players in the exploration, production, and marketing of minerals and energy resources. With over 80,000 employees worldwide, BHP stands at the forefront of innovation and sustainability in the resources sector.

BHP's commitment to sustainable development is evident in its operations and community engagements. The company focuses on minimising environmental impact, ensuring the well-being of its workforce, and contributing positively to the communities where it operates. BHP's extensive portfolio includes major commodity businesses such as iron ore, copper, petroleum, and coal, enabling it to meet the evolving needs of its diverse customer base.

Under the leadership of CEO Mike Henry, BHP continues to drive operational excellence and growth while maintaining a strong emphasis on safety, integrity, and responsibility. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and fostering a culture of continuous improvement, BHP aims to create long-term value for its shareholders and other stakeholders, securing its position as a leader in the global resources industry.