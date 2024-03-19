BMW Group, headquartered in Munich, Germany, is a global leader in the automotive industry. Established in 1916, the company has a rich history of innovation and excellence in manufacturing premium vehicles. With a workforce of approximately 56,000 employees, BMW Group is committed to delivering the highest standards of quality and performance.

The company operates through various segments including BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce, and BMW Motorrad, each catering to different market needs. BMW Group is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology and sustainability, ensuring that their products not only meet but exceed customer expectations. Their commitment to innovation is evident in their focus on electric mobility, autonomous driving, and digitalisation.

Under the leadership of CEO Oliver Zipse, BMW Group continues to drive forward in the competitive automotive market. The company generated an annual revenue of €155.5bn, reflecting its strong market presence and customer loyalty. BMW Group's services encompass car manufacturing, financial services, and mobility services, making it a comprehensive solution provider in the automotive sector.