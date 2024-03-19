Company Profile

Booking Holdings is a leading provider of online travel and related services, operating across more than 220 countries and territories. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a comprehensive suite of travel services through its portfolio of brands, including Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, and Kayak. These platforms connect travellers with accommodations, car rentals, airline reservations, and other travel-related services, making travel more accessible and convenient for millions of users worldwide.

Under the leadership of CEO Glenn Fogel, Booking Holdings has continued to innovate in the travel technology space, leveraging advanced digital marketing strategies and cutting-edge technology to enhance user experience. The company's brands are renowned for their user-friendly interfaces and extensive search capabilities, allowing users to find and book travel services with ease. By integrating various services into a seamless online experience, Booking Holdings has positioned itself as a dominant player in the online travel industry.

Booking Holdings remains committed to providing exceptional value to its customers by continually improving its technology and expanding its service offerings. The company's diverse portfolio enables it to cater to a wide range of travel needs, from budget-friendly options to luxury accommodations. As the travel industry evolves, Booking Holdings aims to remain at the forefront, driving innovation and setting new standards for online travel services.