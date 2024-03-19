Founded in 1874, Brenntag is a global market leader in chemical and ingredients distribution. With its headquarters in Essen, Germany, the company operates a vast network that spans across over 77 countries, providing comprehensive supply chain management solutions. Brenntag's extensive portfolio includes a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals which cater to various industries.

Brenntag offers services that encompass chemical distribution, logistics, and technical support. They also ensure regulatory compliance and provide formulation solutions to meet the specific needs of their diverse clientele. The company's robust infrastructure and strategic partnerships enable them to deliver high-quality products and services efficiently.

Under the leadership of CEO Christian Kohlpaintner, Brenntag continues to innovate and expand its offerings to maintain its position at the forefront of the industry. With a strong focus on sustainability and customer-centric approaches, Brenntag remains committed to driving growth and delivering value to its stakeholders worldwide.