Bridgestone, based Tokyo, Japan, is a leader in tyre and rubber manufacturing. Established in 1900, the company has grown to employ over 125,000 individuals. Bridgestone is committed to superior quality and innovation, continually advancing its product offerings to meet the dynamic needs of the automotive industry.

The company's extensive portfolio includes tyre manufacturing, automotive services, and mobility solutions. Bridgestone leverages its global reach and technological expertise to deliver products designed to enhance safety, efficiency, and performance. They prioritise sustainability and are dedicated to reducing their environmental impact through innovative practices and responsible resource management.

Under the leadership of CEO Shuichi Ishibashi, Bridgestone continues to drive forward with a focus on research and development. The company invests significantly in exploring new technologies and methodologies, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the industry. Bridgestone is not just a tyre manufacturer; they are a comprehensive solutions provider, leading the way in automotive innovation and sustainability.