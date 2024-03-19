Company Profile

Founded in 2017, Brighthouse Financial has rapidly emerged as a significant player in the financial services sector. With its headquarters in Charlotte, NC, the company has grown to employ approximately 1,500 people. Under the leadership of CEO Eric Steigerwalt, Brighthouse Financial focuses on offering tailored financial solutions to help clients achieve financial security and peace of mind.

Brighthouse Financial provides a range of services including financial planning, life insurance, annuities, and investment strategies. These services are designed to meet the diverse needs of its clients, ensuring that they are well-prepared for the future. The company's commitment to excellence and innovation makes it a trusted partner in navigating complex financial landscapes.

As a company dedicated to helping individuals and families secure their financial futures, Brighthouse Financial prioritises customer satisfaction and long-term success. With a clear focus on retirement planning and wealth management, the company continues to build a reputation for reliability and expertise. By leveraging its strong foundation and forward-thinking approach, Brighthouse Financial aims to deliver exceptional value to its clients.