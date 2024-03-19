Established in 1902, British American Tobacco (BAT) is a leading, multi-category consumer goods company with a strong presence in over 180 countries. The company, headquartered in London, continues to evolve its portfolio, striving to deliver a better tomorrow by reducing the health impact of its business. BAT is focused on providing adult consumers with a range of enjoyable and less risky products.

With an extensive portfolio of tobacco and nicotine products, BAT is committed to leading the transformation of the industry. The company's product categories include vapour, tobacco heating, modern oral, and traditional combustible products. BAT's innovation and scientific research drive forward-thinking strategies, ensuring sustainable growth and development in the ever-changing market landscape.

Under the leadership of CEO Tadeu Luiz Marroco, BAT employs approximately 50,000 people worldwide. The company's dedication to sustainability and reduced-risk products highlights its commitment to corporate responsibility and consumer well-being. BAT's focus on innovation and strategic investments continues to position it as a key player in the global market.