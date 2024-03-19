Profile Picture
Profile Picture

Brookfield Business

Brookfield Business Company Facts
HQ Location
Toronto, Canada
Employee Count
240,000
CEO
Bruce Flatt
Revenue
$95.534bn
Company Profile

Brookfield is a leading global alternative asset manager, with a history dating back to 1899. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company has established itself as a significant player in asset management. Specialising in a diverse portfolio, Brookfield is committed to delivering long-term value for its clients and stakeholders through strategic investments and management.

With a dedicated team of approximately 240,000 employees, Brookfield operates across various sectors including real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, and private equity. The company’s extensive expertise and innovative approach enable it to manage a broad range of assets effectively, ensuring sustainable growth and resilience in the market.

Under the leadership of CEO Bruce Flatt, Brookfield continues to expand its global footprint and adapt to the evolving business landscape. The company’s commitment to excellence and responsible investing has cemented its reputation as a trusted partner in the asset management industry.

Keywords and Services
Asset management
real estate
infrastructure
renewable power
private equity
Follow on LinkedIn
Visit Partner Website
Latest

Digital Magazine

Read Now
Read the latest Digital Magazine today!