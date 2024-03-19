Brookfield Business

Company Profile

Brookfield is a leading global alternative asset manager, with a history dating back to 1899. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company has established itself as a significant player in asset management. Specialising in a diverse portfolio, Brookfield is committed to delivering long-term value for its clients and stakeholders through strategic investments and management.

With a dedicated team of approximately 240,000 employees, Brookfield operates across various sectors including real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, and private equity. The company’s extensive expertise and innovative approach enable it to manage a broad range of assets effectively, ensuring sustainable growth and resilience in the market.

Under the leadership of CEO Bruce Flatt, Brookfield continues to expand its global footprint and adapt to the evolving business landscape. The company’s commitment to excellence and responsible investing has cemented its reputation as a trusted partner in the asset management industry.