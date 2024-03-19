Profile Picture
Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Company Facts
HQ Location
Louisville, Kentucky, USA
Employee Count
5700
CEO
Lawson Whiting
Revenue
1bn

Established in 1870, Brown-Forman is renowned for crafting some of the world's most iconic spirits and wines. With a headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky, the company has grown to become a global leader in the beverage industry. Under the leadership of CEO Lawson Whiting, Brown-Forman employs around 5,600 people and continues to innovate and expand its diverse brand portfolio.

Brown-Forman's offerings include premium spirits and wines, known for their quality and heritage. The company's extensive portfolio, featuring brands like Jack Daniel's, Woodford Reserve, and Old Forester, is distributed globally. Brown-Forman's commitment to sustainability and ethical practices ensures that its products are not only exceptional in taste but also responsibly produced.

With a strong emphasis on innovation, Brown-Forman invests in research and development to stay ahead in the competitive market. The company's dedication to excellence is evident in its continued growth and success, making it a preferred choice for consumers and partners worldwide.

Keywords and Services
premium spirits
wines
brand portfolio
global distribution
sustainable practices
innovation
