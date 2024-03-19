Company Profile

BTG Pactual, founded in 1983, is a leading financial services company based in São Paulo, Brazil. With over 7,800 employees, the firm has a significant presence in the investment banking, asset management, and wealth management sectors. Led by CEO Roberto Sallouti, BTG Pactual continues to innovate and expand its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

The company provides a range of services, including corporate lending, sales and trading, and advisory services. BTG Pactual's institutional brokerage and capital markets divisions are renowned for delivering exceptional service and expertise. The firm's commitment to excellence and client-centric approach has cemented its position as a trusted partner in the financial industry.

BTG Pactual's robust business model and strategic initiatives have driven its impressive growth and financial performance, with an annual revenue of $6.87bn. The firm's dedication to fostering strong client relationships and delivering tailored solutions has made it a leader in the global financial landscape.