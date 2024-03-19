Founded in 1854, Bunzl has grown into a leading international distribution and outsourcing group. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, the company serves a diverse range of industries including foodservice, grocery, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail, and healthcare. With a robust network and an extensive portfolio of products, Bunzl provides comprehensive supply chain solutions to businesses worldwide.

Bunzl's core services include the distribution of packaging, disposable supplies, and cleaning and safety products. They focus on streamlining logistical operations and improving efficiency for businesses, enabling them to concentrate on their core activities. By outsourcing non-core functions to Bunzl, companies can achieve significant cost savings and operational efficiencies.

Under the leadership of CEO Frank van Zanten, Bunzl continues to expand its global footprint and enhance its service offerings. The company remains committed to sustainability and innovation, constantly evolving to meet the changing needs of its clients. Bunzl's dedication to quality and customer service has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner in supply chain management.