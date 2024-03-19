Founded in 1995, BYD Global is a prominent player in the fields of electronics, automotives, and renewable energy. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, BYD has established itself as a global leader in electric vehicles and battery technology, with a dedication to creating a sustainable future through innovative solutions.

Under the leadership of CEO Wang Chuanfu, BYD has expanded its portfolio to include a broad array of products and services, such as public transportation solutions, rail transit systems, and electronic components. The company is committed to driving technological advancements that enable cleaner and more efficient transportation worldwide.

With a workforce of 570,000 employees, BYD continues to push the boundaries of innovation, focusing on sustainability and environmental stewardship. The company’s diversified offerings reflect its mission to foster a greener planet by reducing carbon footprints and promoting energy efficiency.