Cabot Corporation

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Cabot Corporation is a leading global specialty chemicals and performance materials provider delivering a broad range of productions and solutions to a global customer base. Servicing key industries such as transportation, infrastructure, environment, and consumer, Cabot offers performance solutions that solve current customer challenges while preparing them to meet the needs of tomorrow. Driven by a passion for advancing their customers’ business, Cabot remains committed to innovation and leverages its deep understanding of industries and the global trends and dynamics that impact operations to assist them in meeting corporate objectives.