Company Profile

Founded in 1937, Caesars Entertainment is a globally recognised leader in the hospitality, gaming, and entertainment industries. With its headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada, the company boasts a rich legacy and extensive portfolio of world-renowned properties. Over the decades, Caesars has continually redefined the standards of excellence in luxury and customer service, delivering unforgettable experiences to millions of guests worldwide.

Caesars Entertainment operates a diverse array of businesses, from iconic casino resorts and hotels to gourmet dining, entertainment venues, and world-class event spaces. The company is dedicated to providing a comprehensive suite of offerings designed to meet the varying needs of its guests, ensuring the perfect blend of leisure, dining, and entertainment. Through its innovative approach and commitment to excellence, Caesars remains at the forefront of the industry.

Under the leadership of CEO Thomas Reeg, Caesars Entertainment continues to expand its footprint and innovate across its diverse portfolio. With a workforce of 51,000 employees, the company is committed to operating sustainably and responsibly, contributing positively to the communities it serves. Each property within the Caesars network upholds the highest standards, making it a premier destination for both leisure and business travellers.