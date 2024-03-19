Founded in 1844, CaixaBank is one of Spain's leading financial institutions, headquartered in Barcelona. With a rich history spanning over a century, it has grown to become a cornerstone of the Spanish banking sector, providing comprehensive financial services to millions of customers. CaixaBank is renowned for its commitment to innovation, social responsibility, and economic development.

The bank offers a wide range of services, including retail banking, asset management, insurance, digital banking, corporate banking, and wealth management. These services are designed to meet the diverse needs of individual and business clients, ensuring that everyone from small savers to large corporations receives tailored financial solutions. CaixaBank's extensive network of branches and ATMs, coupled with its cutting-edge digital platforms, ensures seamless access to banking services.

Under the leadership of CEO Gonzalo Gortázar, CaixaBank continues to drive forward with a focus on sustainability and customer-centric innovation. The bank's strategic initiatives are aligned with global trends, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of the financial sector. CaixaBank's dedication to social and environmental responsibility is evident in its numerous community programmes and initiatives aimed at fostering economic growth and stability.