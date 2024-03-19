Canadian National Railway

Founded in 1919, CN is a pivotal player in the North American transportation industry, offering extensive rail freight transportation services. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, CN connects markets across the continent through a comprehensive network that spans Canada and the United States. Under the leadership of CEO Tracy Robinson, CN continues to innovate and provide efficient, reliable transportation solutions.

With a workforce of approximately 22,000 employees, CN is committed to delivering value through its various services, which include intermodal solutions and logistics. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and adhering to environmentally sustainable practices, CN ensures that businesses can rely on them for seamless supply chain management and network connectivity.

CN's dedication to customer satisfaction and operational excellence is reflected in its robust infrastructure and strategic partnerships. The company remains focused on enhancing the efficiency and reliability of its services, thereby supporting the economic growth of the regions it serves. CN's longstanding history and future-oriented approach make it a leader in the rail industry.