Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL) is a leading independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Established in 1989, CNRL has grown to become one of the largest producers in Canada, with operations stretching across North America. The company’s primary focus is on the efficient and responsible development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas, ensuring sustainable and innovative practices in all its ventures.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, CNRL employs approximately 9800 people who are dedicated to driving the company’s mission forward. The company’s extensive portfolio includes oil sands mining and thermal in situ operations, as well as conventional and heavy crude oil projects. Over the years, CNRL has established a reputation for operational excellence and cost-effective production, contributing significantly to the energy sector.

Under the leadership of CEO Scott Stauth, CNRL continues to enhance its capabilities and expand its reach. The company is committed to maintaining strong relationships with stakeholders and prioritising environmental stewardship. With a robust infrastructure and a diversified asset base, CNRL remains at the forefront of the oil and gas industry, delivering value and reliability in its operations.