Company Profile

Founded in 1937, Canon Inc. has established itself as a leading innovator in the world of imaging and optical products. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Canon has consistently pushed the boundaries of technology, making significant strides in the development of cameras, camcorders, and printers. With a commitment to quality and precision, Canon has become a trusted name in both consumer and professional markets.

Canon's product portfolio is vast, including cameras, camcorders, printers, medical equipment, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The company also excels in broadcast equipment, providing cutting-edge solutions to industries worldwide. Canon's dedication to innovation is evident in its continuous efforts to enhance the user experience through advanced technology and superior product performance.

Under the leadership of CEO Fujio Mitarai, Canon employs approximately 169,151 individuals globally. The company remains focused on its mission to deliver high-quality products and services that enrich the lives of its customers. With a robust online presence at canon.com, Canon continues to drive forward, setting new standards in the imaging and optical industries.