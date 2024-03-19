Capgemini, established in 1967, is a global leader in consulting, technology services, and digital transformation. With headquarters in Paris, France, the company has grown to employ over 357,000 people worldwide. Under the leadership of CEO Aiman Ezzat, Capgemini has consistently driven innovation and value for its clients, helping them navigate the complexities of the digital age.

The company offers a wide range of services focused on business and enterprise solutions. These include business consulting, technology services, digital transformation, cloud services, and big data analytics. Capgemini provides its clients with the tools and expertise needed to transform their operations and achieve sustainable growth.

Capgemini's commitment to excellence extends to cybersecurity, IT consulting, managed services, and AI solutions. The company leverages its extensive industry knowledge and cutting-edge technologies to deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of its clients. Capgemini continues to set the standard for quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction in the ever-evolving tech landscape.