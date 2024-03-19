CapitaLand Investment

CapitaLand is a leading real estate developer based in Singapore, established in 2000. With a robust portfolio spanning multiple asset classes, CapitaLand has built a reputation for delivering high-quality projects that enhance urban living. The company operates in over 30 countries and 160 cities, showcasing its global reach and commitment to excellence.

Under the leadership of CEO Lee Chee Koon, CapitaLand focuses on sustainable urbanisation and innovation. The company integrates smart technology into its developments to create sustainable and vibrant communities. CapitaLand's diverse services include real estate investment, property management, retail development, commercial leasing, and hospitality management.

CapitaLand's strategic approach and commitment to delivering value to stakeholders have made it a trusted name in the real estate industry. By prioritising innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, CapitaLand continues to set benchmarks in the global real estate market.