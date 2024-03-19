Founded in 1984, Centene Corporation is a leading multi-national healthcare company. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Centene focuses on managed care, especially through government-sponsored programmes such as Medicaid and Medicare. With a commitment to providing high-quality healthcare solutions, Centene serves under-insured and uninsured individuals across the United States.

Centene's comprehensive suite of services includes health insurance plans, pharmacy benefits management, and speciality healthcare services. The company also offers behavioural health services and telehealth options to ensure a holistic approach to patient care. Centene's dedication to innovation and customer-centric solutions drives their continuous growth and success in the healthcare industry.

Under the leadership of CEO Sarah London, Centene remains at the forefront of healthcare services. The company leverages its extensive industry experience and robust network to deliver cost-effective and efficient healthcare solutions. Centene's mission is to transform the health of communities, one individual at a time, making a significant impact on the healthcare landscape.