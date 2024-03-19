Founded in 1976, CGI has grown into one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, CGI provides comprehensive, scalable, and sustainable IT and business solutions to clients across the globe. With a steadfast focus on delivering high-quality services, CGI helps clients bridge the gap between business and technology, ensuring their operations are efficient and future-ready.

CGI's extensive service portfolio includes IT consulting, system integration, business process services, and managed services. They help enterprises navigate digital transformation, fortify cybersecurity measures, and harness the power of cloud services. By applying industry-specific knowledge, CGI drives innovation and operational excellence, enabling clients to achieve their strategic objectives and maximise return on investment.

The company boasts a dedicated workforce of 91,000 professionals committed to delivering client success. Under the leadership of CEO George D. Schindler, CGI continues to evolve, focusing on sustainable growth and value creation for all stakeholders. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and methodologies, CGI remains at the forefront of the IT and business consulting landscape, consistently delivering impactful results.