Founded in 1983, Cheniere Energy, Inc. has grown to become a leading global energy company, specialising in the production and supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG). With headquarters in Houston, Texas, Cheniere is committed to delivering reliable energy solutions while maintaining a focus on sustainability and innovation. The company leverages its extensive infrastructure and expertise to cater to the dynamic demands of the global LNG market.

Under the leadership of CEO Jack Fusco, Cheniere Energy prioritises strategic growth and operational excellence. The company's portfolio includes LNG production, shipping logistics, and infrastructure development, ensuring a comprehensive approach to energy delivery. Cheniere's commitment to safety and environmental stewardship underpins its operations, fostering trust and reliability among stakeholders.

Cheniere Energy's dedication to sustainable energy initiatives aligns with its mission to provide clean and efficient energy solutions. The company's robust network and advanced technologies enable it to meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide. By focusing on innovation and excellence, Cheniere continues to shape the future of the energy industry, driving progress and sustainability on a global scale.