China Construction Bank (CCB) was founded in 1954 and has since established itself as a leading financial institution in China. With a robust foundation, CCB operates through a network of branches and subsidiaries across various regions, providing comprehensive financial services to its diverse clientele. The bank is headquartered in Beijing and employs approximately 810 individuals, dedicated to delivering exceptional banking solutions.

The bank's services span a wide range of offerings, including corporate banking, personal banking, and wealth management. CCB is committed to innovative financial solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of its customers. From investment services to credit options, the bank ensures a seamless experience for its users, backed by a strong technological infrastructure.

Under the leadership of CEO Tian Guoli, CCB continues to uphold its reputation for excellence in the financial sector. The bank's strategic initiatives and robust financial health have positioned it as a formidable player in the global banking landscape. CCB's dedication to customer satisfaction and sustainable growth remains at the core of its operations, driving its ongoing success.