Company Profile

ChinaStock.com.hk, founded in 2007, is a leading financial services firm based in Hong Kong. Specialising in stock trading and market analysis, the company has rapidly established itself as a significant player in the financial sector. With a robust platform, ChinaStock.com.hk provides investors with cutting-edge tools and insights to make informed decisions in the fast-paced world of stock trading.

The company boasts a team of 12,000 dedicated professionals who are committed to delivering top-notch financial services. Their expertise spans across various domains including investment solutions and portfolio management. This diverse skill set allows ChinaStock.com.hk to cater to a broad range of clients, from individual investors to large enterprises, ensuring personalised and effective financial strategies.

Under the leadership of Wang Sheng, ChinaStock.com.hk continues to drive innovation in the financial industry. The firm's commitment to excellence and client satisfaction has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner in investment and financial growth. With a focus on transparency and reliability, ChinaStock.com.hk remains at the forefront of financial services in Hong Kong and beyond.