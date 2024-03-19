Founded in 1991, China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (CPIC) is a leading provider of insurance services in China. With its headquarters located in Shanghai, CPIC has grown to become a key player in the insurance industry, focusing on offering comprehensive risk management solutions. The company is committed to protecting the financial well-being of its customers through a wide range of insurance products and services.

CPIC stands out not only for its extensive portfolio of services but also for its dedication to innovation and customer-centric approach. The company leverages advanced technology to enhance its service delivery and to meet the evolving needs of its clients. With a robust asset management division, CPIC ensures effective investment strategies that bolster financial stability and growth.

Under the leadership of CEO Yonggang Zhao, CPIC continues to expand its influence and capabilities both domestically and internationally. The company aims to provide unparalleled insurance and financial services, promoting sustainable development and contributing to the broader economic landscape. CPIC’s commitment to excellence has solidified its reputation as a trustworthy and reliable partner in the insurance sector.