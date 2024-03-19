China Telecom Corporation Limited, founded in 2002, is a leading provider of integrated telecommunication services in China. With its headquarters located in Beijing, the company has established a strong presence in the industry through its comprehensive range of services. These services include telecommunication services, broadband, mobile services, internet services, cloud computing, and enterprise solutions.

Under the leadership of CEO Ke Ruiwen, China Telecom has become a key player in the telecommunication sector, serving millions of customers across China. The company's extensive network infrastructure and advanced technologies have enabled it to deliver high-quality, reliable services to both individual and business customers. China Telecom's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has earned it a reputation for excellence in the industry.

With a workforce of approximately 13,000 employees, China Telecom continues to drive growth and development in the telecommunication sector. The company's strategic focus on expanding its service offerings and enhancing its technological capabilities ensures that it remains at the forefront of the industry. By providing a wide range of telecommunication and internet services, China Telecom plays a pivotal role in connecting people and businesses across China and beyond.