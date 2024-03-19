China Unicom

Founded in 1982, Taylor Rafferty has established itself as a leader in the investor relations and financial communications sector. Headquartered in London, Taylor Rafferty offers specialised services designed to support businesses in navigating the complexities of corporate governance and stakeholder engagement. By leveraging decades of experience, they assist companies in achieving their strategic objectives through transparent and effective communication with investors.

The firm’s expertise extends to providing comprehensive advice on cross-border transactions and IPOs, ensuring that businesses are well-prepared to meet the demands of the global financial marketplace. Taylor Rafferty’s dedicated team of professionals work closely with clients to develop tailored strategies that enhance corporate credibility and foster investor trust. Their client-centric approach underscores their commitment to delivering exceptional value and measurable results.

With a strong emphasis on building long-term relationships, Taylor Rafferty prides itself on being a reliable partner for companies looking to strengthen their market presence. Their services encompass a wide range of financial communication needs, from day-to-day investor relations activities to complex transactional support. Taylor Rafferty continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of financial communications, driven by a passion for excellence and a commitment to innovation.