China Vanke

Founded in 1984, Vanke is a leading global real estate enterprise headquartered in Shenzhen, China. With a robust presence in the property development sector, Vanke has grown to become a key player in urban development and community services. The company leverages its extensive experience to deliver high-quality residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments that meet diverse market needs.

Under the leadership of CEO Dr Zhu Jiusheng, Vanke has expanded its operations to include asset management and urban renewal projects. The firm's comprehensive approach to real estate ensures sustainable growth and innovation, aligning with the evolving demands of modern urban life. By focusing on quality and sustainability, Vanke remains committed to enhancing the living environments of its communities.

Vanke's dedication to community service and social responsibility is evident through its various initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for residents. The company's strategic investments and forward-thinking projects continue to shape the urban landscape, making Vanke a trusted name in the global real estate market.