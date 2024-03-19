Company Profile

Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products is a pioneering biotechnology company based in Chongqing, China. With a focus on vaccine development, the company is dedicated to advancing global health through innovative immunotherapy solutions. Founded with a vision to combat infectious diseases, Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products has established itself as a key player in the pharmaceutical industry.

The company's expertise spans across research and development, clinical trials, and pharmaceutical manufacturing. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a robust scientific approach, Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products aims to deliver effective and safe vaccines to address some of the world's most pressing health challenges. Their commitment to excellence and innovation drives their mission to improve public health globally.

At the helm of Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products is Rensheng Jiang, leading a dedicated team of 7,365 employees. The company continuously collaborates with international health organisations and research institutions to enhance its product offerings and expand its reach. Through strategic partnerships and relentless pursuit of scientific breakthroughs, Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products strives to make a lasting impact on global health.