Citigroup Inc., established in 1812, is a leading global financial services corporation with its headquarters in New York, USA. With a rich history spanning over two centuries, Citigroup has become a trusted name in the financial sector, known for its commitment to providing unparalleled financial solutions and services. Under the leadership of CEO Jane Fraser, the company continues to evolve and adapt to the dynamic financial landscape.

Citigroup offers a comprehensive range of services to its diverse clientele, which includes individuals, corporations, and institutions. The company's offerings encompass financial services, investment banking, retail banking, and wealth management. Citigroup also excels in providing treasury and trade solutions, private banking, and credit cards, ensuring that clients have access to a wide array of financial products tailored to their specific needs.

With a workforce of approximately 210,000 employees, Citigroup is dedicated to fostering innovation and maintaining the highest standards of service. The company's global presence and extensive network enable it to deliver effective corporate banking and lending solutions, helping businesses and individuals achieve their financial goals. Citigroup's ongoing commitment to excellence and client satisfaction underscores its position as a leader in the financial industry.