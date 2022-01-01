City of Kalamazoo

Founded in 1831, the city of Kalamazoo is committed to public service. With a can-do attitude to make Kalamazoo a livable and sustainable community for all citizens, the city strives to “create a work environment driven by enthusiasm, where innovation and risk-taking are encouraged and rewarded.” The city respects diversity among its co-workers, and recognises change as an opportunity, valuing teamwork, honesty, and integrity. “We celebrate and learn from our successes and failures, and use these lessons to guide us in our work to make Kalamazoo the best city possible.”