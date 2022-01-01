City of Mesa

Located just southeast of Phoenix, Mesa is one of the nation's fastest-growing cities. It is the third-largest city in Arizona and the nation's 35th-largest city. With affordable housing, superior schools, low crime rate and a multitude of recreational options, Mesa offers a highly attractive lifestyle. That is why nearly 500,000 people call Mesa home. City of Mesa operates under the council-manager form of government. Six members of the City Council are elected by district, with a Mayor elected at-large to a four-year term. Mesa provides a full array of municipal services including electric, gas, water, and solid waste utilities, and is proud to offer recreation and cultural opportunities such as Spring Training facilities, golf courses, libraries, museums, an amphitheatre, and a convention centre. Nearly 4,000 people work for the City, providing vital services to the residents of Mesa.