City of San José

The City of San José has a long, proud history of leadership and influence in the arena of sustainability and in terms of its forward-reaching climate policy. Under Mayor Liccardo's leadership, the city has launched a bold plan to align San José with the Paris Climate Accord's emission reduction goals by building a truly sustainable city of the future. Its pioneering Climate Smart San José project is led by the city’s ambitious CSO, Kerrie Romanow.