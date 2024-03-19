CJ Cheiljedang

Company Profile

Founded in 1953, CJ Group is a South Korean conglomerate with a rich history and diverse portfolio. Initially starting as a sugar and flour manufacturer, the company has grown into a multifaceted enterprise, encompassing sectors like food services, entertainment, media, logistics, and biotechnology. With its roots deeply embedded in Korea, CJ Group has expanded its global footprint, continually striving for innovation and excellence.

Under the leadership of CEO Shin Ho Kang, CJ Group has become a prominent player in various industries. The company is committed to delivering high-quality products and services that enhance the lives of its customers. From pioneering advancements in biotechnology to offering cutting-edge media and entertainment experiences, CJ Group's dynamic approach ensures it stays ahead of the curve.

CJ Group's dedication to corporate social responsibility and sustainable practices is evident in its business operations. The company leverages its expertise in logistics to streamline supply chains, reduce waste, and promote eco-friendly practices. By focusing on innovation and sustainability, CJ Group aims to create lasting value for its stakeholders and contribute positively to society.