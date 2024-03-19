CJ Corporation

Company Profile

CJ ENM is a leading global entertainment company established in 2010 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. The company is renowned for its diverse range of services in the media and entertainment industry, including content creation, broadcasting, film and music production, and talent management. CJ ENM's dedication to producing high-quality content has made it a prominent player in the international entertainment landscape.

With a workforce of approximately 67,361 employees, CJ ENM leverages its expertise to deliver innovative and engaging content across various platforms. The company’s commitment to excellence is evident in its expansive portfolio, which encompasses television shows, films, music, and digital content. CJ ENM's strategic approach has facilitated its growth and success, establishing it as a trusted name in the global market.

Under the leadership of CEO Lee Jay-Hyun, CJ ENM continues to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation. The company remains focused on expanding its influence and delivering exceptional cultural content that resonates with audiences worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, CJ ENM is poised to remain at the forefront of the entertainment industry.