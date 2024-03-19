Profile Picture
CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Company Facts
HQ Location
Hong Kong
Employee Count
300,000
CEO
Victor Li
Revenue
US $59,174mm

CK Hutchison Holdings is a global business entity based in Hong Kong. The company operates in over 50 countries and employs around 300,000 people. Victor Li leads the organisation, steering it through its diverse range of operations.

CK Hutchison Holdings focuses on telecommunications, retail, infrastructure, energy, and ports and related services. The company’s extensive portfolio underscores its commitment to innovation and sustainable growth. With a robust presence across numerous sectors, CK Hutchison Holdings plays a pivotal role in advancing industries and fostering economic development worldwide.

Leveraging its broad expertise and strategic investments, CK Hutchison Holdings continues to expand its footprint and enhance its offerings. The company remains dedicated to delivering exceptional value and driving progress in each of its business areas, contributing significantly to the global market landscape.

Keywords and Services
Telecommunications
Retail
Infrastructure
Energy
Ports and Related Services
