Consolidated Edison

Since its founding in 1823, Con Edison has been a cornerstone in the energy sector, specialising in the delivery of electricity, natural gas, and steam to millions of customers in New York City and Westchester County. With a workforce of 14,000 dedicated employees, Con Edison operates one of the most complex and reliable energy systems in the United States.

Under the leadership of CEO Timothy P. Cawley, Con Edison focuses on providing safe, reliable, and efficient energy solutions. The company is committed to integrating renewable energy sources and leveraging smart grid technology to meet the growing energy demands of its diverse customer base. Con Edison is dedicated to promoting energy efficiency and sustainability, ensuring a resilient and environmentally friendly future.

Con Edison's extensive range of services includes energy delivery, electrical services, and natural gas services. The company continually invests in infrastructure upgrades and innovative technologies to enhance service reliability and efficiency. Through strategic initiatives and community engagement, Con Edison aims to lead the energy sector in sustainability and customer satisfaction.