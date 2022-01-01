Converge ICT

Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions, Inc. (PSE:CNVRG) is the fastest-growing fixed broadband service provider in the Philippines. It is the first to run an end-to-end pure fibre internet network in the country, providing Filipinos simple, fast, and reliable connectivity. Aside from broadband services, Converge also offers integrated data centre and network solutions services.

Converge has over 560,000 kilometres of fibre optic assets nationwide which is one of the most extensive and newest fibre networks in the Philippines.

With this fibre-powered network, Converge provides the absolute premium world-class digital experience for both residential and enterprise customers.