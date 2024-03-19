Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a leading provider of financial services that cater to a wide array of business and enterprise needs. Founded in 1998, Corebridge has grown significantly, establishing itself as a trusted name in the financial industry. The company is helmed by its CEO, Kevin Hogan, who has been instrumental in driving its innovation and growth.

With a strong team of approximately 5,700 employees, Corebridge Financial offers a comprehensive range of services, including wealth management, retirement planning, and investment solutions. Their commitment to excellence and customer-centric approach have earned them a reputation for reliability and expertise. Corebridge strives to empower its clients through tailored financial strategies, ensuring their financial goals are met with precision and care.

Corebridge's annual revenue of $3bn reflects its robust market presence and the trust it has garnered over the years. The company's website, corebridgefinancial.com, provides further insights into their offerings and corporate ethos. Corebridge Financial continues to innovate and adapt in the dynamic financial landscape, dedicated to delivering value to its diverse clientele.