In 1999, Cornerstone started with a simple (but bold) idea — to improve access to education on a global basis through online learning. Cornerstone has come a long way since then, but our heritage of focusing on the importance of helping people learn and grow at work remains the same.Today, we're a diverse team of talent experts — AKA Cornerstars — who understand big ideas, solve problems, and focus on innovating new solutions that deliver great experiences for our customers and their people. Together, we are obsessed with helping our customers meet the future, ready.