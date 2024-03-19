Company Profile

Founded in 1980, Couche-Tard has grown to become a leading convenience store operator and fuel retailer. With a presence in multiple countries, the company has established itself as a key player in the retail and fuel industry, providing exceptional service and value to customers. Headquartered in Laval, Canada, Couche-Tard operates under several well-known brands, including Circle K, Ingo, and Mac's, among others.

Couche-Tard's business model focuses on offering a wide range of services to meet the needs of its diverse customer base. This includes fuel station operations, convenience stores, food services, and car wash services. Additionally, the company has embraced technology and innovation, providing financial services and loyalty programs that enhance customer engagement and satisfaction.

Under the leadership of CEO Brian Hannasch, Couche-Tard continues to expand its footprint globally while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainable practices and community involvement. With a workforce of 2,800 employees, the company aims to deliver high-quality products and services, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for every customer. As a result, Couche-Tard has solidified its position as a trusted and reliable partner in the retail and fuel sectors.