Covestro, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany, is a leading player in the global chemical industry. With a focus on polymer materials, Covestro provides innovative solutions that are utilised in various sectors, including automotive, construction, and electronics. The company's commitment to sustainability is evident in its efforts to reduce environmental impact while delivering high-performance products.

Operating with a workforce of 18,000 employees worldwide, Covestro is dedicated to driving progress and innovation within the industry. Under the leadership of CEO Dr. Markus Steilemann, the company strives to meet the needs of its customers through a diverse portfolio of high-tech materials. Covestro's solutions are designed to enhance the quality of life while addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges.

Covestro’s expertise extends across multiple domains, including the development and production of advanced polymers. The company leverages cutting-edge technology and extensive research to offer products that contribute to more sustainable and efficient manufacturing processes. Through its comprehensive approach, Covestro continues to set new standards in the chemical industry, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for businesses around the globe.